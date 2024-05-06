Twitter
Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

It asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 06, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday reviewed situation in the wake of hoax emails received by some schools in the national capital last week and emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools.

Bhalla also asked the Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic. "Home Secretary reviews the situation in wake of hoax emails received by some schools in Delhi last week. He stressed the need to prepare detailed protocol and SOPs to handle any such situation in future," a home ministry spokesperson said.
"Home Secretary also emphasized the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools," the spokesperson said.

 

 

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner. On May 1, more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat e-mail claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children. "Nothing objectionable" was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a hoax.

READ | Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from...

On Monday, on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad, as many as 16 schools received an email threatening bomb blasts, though a police statement said this was a hoax as searches failed to unearth anything suspicious.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

