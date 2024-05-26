Twitter
Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

As per the IMD, gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing along and off Bangladesh, West Bengal & adjoining North Odisha coasts and likely to become 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during next 2 hours.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 26, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday evening that the cyclonic storm "Remal" is currently over the North Bay of Bengal, moving northwards at a speed of 16 kmph and is expected to make landfall in the next few hours.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm "Remal" (pronounced as "Re-Mal") over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 16 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 26th May, 2024, over the same region near latitude 21.15°N and longitude 89.2°E about 125 km east-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 140 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 135 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal) and 155 km south-southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh)," IMD said in a statement. 

"The outer cloud band lies over coastal areas of Bangladesh & West Bengal, India. The landfall process will commence in next few hours," they added. As per the IMD, cyclonic storm, Remal's current intensity near the centre is 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph."It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and cross 

Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of today, the 26th may 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph," IMD said. As per the IMD, gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing along and off Bangladesh, West Bengal & adjoining North Odisha coasts and likely to become 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during next 2 hours. 

The impending landfall of cyclone Remal has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday. As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon. The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring statesare urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

