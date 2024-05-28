Blast In JK Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In JKs Samba

Three people were left injured in a mysterious blast that took place in Khada Madana village under Purmandal block of Samba district, police said on May 27. The blast took place at around 8:15 PM. It is suspected that an old rusted shell lying in a field exploded after local farmers set their fields on fire as part of their farming practice. According to the police, the three sustained splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. Further details are awaited.