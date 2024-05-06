Twitter
Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from...

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting CM Kejriwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

    Delhi LG VK Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice (SJF), ANI reported. LG had received a complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds, USD 16 million, from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

    The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting Kejriwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief is in Tihar jail in Delhi. SFJ was banned under UAPA by the Centre in July 2019. AAP has reacted to the development, saying BJP rattled by fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls, they are losing all 7 Delhi seats

    READ | Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets two-months interim bail on medical grounds in money laundering case

     

