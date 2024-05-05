Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

Rajni Bector has started small with an investment of just Rs 20,000. With her perseverance and hard work, she was able to grow her small venture into a multi-crore enterprise. While Rajni's path was not without difficulties—she had to overcome strong competition as well as social barriers—she persisted and never stopped innovating. She began by producing ice cream from her Ludhiana home and later grew her business to include biscuits and other food items. Her business took off, and her products quickly gained widespread recognition.

When McDonald's selected Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities Limited as a permanent bun supplier, it marked a turning point in her career. This was a huge opportunity for her, and she seized it. To keep up with the increasing demand for her products, she opened a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and opened several more locations across the country.

As of 2023, Mrs. Bector's Food Specialities Limited has a market value of Rs 6681 crore, making it one of the most successful companies in the FMCG sector. The company has launched an IPO, and its products are sold across the nation.

Millions of aspiring business owners who hope to succeed in the corporate world find inspiration in Rajni Bector's story. She has demonstrated that everything is achievable with perseverance, hard effort, and creativity. Her accomplishments serve as a bright example of what can happen when someone follows their passion and aspirations.