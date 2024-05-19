SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Highlights: SRH won by 4 wickets

Follow the highlights from match 69 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and PBKS here.

On Sunday, Abhishek Sharma’s 66-run knock powers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to beat Punjab Kings by four wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing 215, SRH overhauled the target with five balls to spare after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 28-ball 66 (6x6s, 5x4s).

SRH were also bolstered by contributions from Rahul Tripathi (33), Nitish Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) along the way.

Earlier in the contest, Punjab Kings were helped by Prabhsimran Singh's quick fire 71 as well as useful contributions from opener Atharva Taide (46) and Rilee Rossouw (49) to post 214/5 on board.

Prabhsimran and Taide added 97 runs from just 55 balls. While Taide scored 46 from 27 balls with five fours and two sixes, Prabhsimran hit seven sixes and four fours for his 45-ball 71.

Rossouw signed off with a 24-ball 49 with four sixes and three fours while stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma produced late fireworks to make 32 not out.

(With inputs from PTI)