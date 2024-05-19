Twitter
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Highlights: SRH won by 4 wickets

Follow the highlights from match 69 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and PBKS here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 19, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

    On Sunday, Abhishek Sharma’s 66-run knock powers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to beat Punjab Kings by four wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

    Chasing 215, SRH overhauled the target with five balls to spare after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 28-ball 66 (6x6s, 5x4s).     

    SRH were also bolstered by contributions from Rahul Tripathi (33), Nitish Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) along the way.     

    Earlier in the contest, Punjab Kings were helped by Prabhsimran Singh's quick fire 71 as well as useful contributions from opener Atharva Taide (46) and Rilee Rossouw (49) to post 214/5 on board.     

    Prabhsimran and Taide added 97 runs from just 55 balls. While Taide scored 46 from 27 balls with five fours and two sixes, Prabhsimran hit seven sixes and four fours for his 45-ball 71.     

    Rossouw signed off with a 24-ball 49 with four sixes and three fours while stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma produced late fireworks to make 32 not out.   

    (With inputs from PTI)

     

     

     

     

    • 19 May 2024, 08:10 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: The live blog is closed now, thank you for joining us

    • 19 May 2024, 08:00 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH win by 4 wickets

      Abhishek Sharma’s 66-run knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings by four wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

    • 19 May 2024, 06:50 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Out!

      PBKS star bowler Harshal Patel takes the crucial wicket of Nitish Reddy for 37. Patel bowls a short and wide outside off delivery, Reddy slices it straight at deep backward point where Shivam takes a comfortable catch.

      SRH 176-4(14)

    • 19 May 2024, 06:34 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Out!

      Big setback for SRH as they lose the big wicket of Abhishek Sharma for 66 runs. Shashank Singh bowls a full and wide delivery outside off, Abhishek Sharma slices it at deep cover point where Shivam takes a comfortable catch.

      SRH 134-3(11)

    • 19 May 2024, 06:18 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: 

      The game has reached an interesting stage. After losing the big wicket of Travis Head, Rahul Triphathi and Abhishek Sharma has managed to give SRH a decent start. However, SRH has also lost the big wicket of Triphathi for 33 during the fifth over. Currently, Nitish Reddy(6) and Abhishek Sharma (52) are on strike.

      SRH 99-2(8)

    • 19 May 2024, 05:34 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!

      SRH face early setback as PBKS star bowler Arshdeep Singh on the very first ball departs Travis Head for duck. Rahul Tripathi comes to the crease and smashes two fours in the first over.

      SRH 9-1(1)

    • 19 May 2024, 05:19 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: 

      In the last of over first innings, captain Jitesh Sharma's impressive cameo of hitting two sixes and one four helped Punjab Kings reach 214/5. SRH now needs 215 runs to win from 120 balls.

    • 19 May 2024, 05:00 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!

      Punjab Kings have lost the important wicket of Shashank Singh because of run out. Shashank on strike nudges it to the vacant mid-wicket region and takes a single.  Rossouw wanted a second and was more than halfway down, but Shashank hesitated and that cost him. He started to go for the second but stopped as he was run out.

      PBKS 174-3(16)

    • 19 May 2024, 04:45 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!

      The game has entered the 15th over and SRH has got the big wicket of Prabhsimran. V Viyaskanth with his exceptional bowling skills PBKS' star batter Prabhsimran for 71 runs. Shashank Singh, a right-handed batter comes to the crease.

      PBKS 159-2 (15)

    • 19 May 2024, 04:22 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Wicket!

      SRH has opened their account by putting the first PBKS batter down. T Natarajan bowling the tenth over took the crucial wicket of Atharva Taide for 46.

      PBKS 109-1(11)

    • 19 May 2024, 03:58 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Atharva ends sixth over with a six

      The game has entered it's sixth over and Punjab batting first has scored 50-plus runs without losing a single wicket.

      PBKS 61-0(6)

      Atharva Taide 27(17)

      Prabhsimran Singh 33(19)

    • 19 May 2024, 03:08 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Playing XI of both teams

      Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

      Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

       

    • 19 May 2024, 03:05 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: PBKS win toss, elect to bat first

      Jitesh Sharma: We would like to bat. I think wicket is looking good, we want to score big and put SRH under pressure. Proud and grateful to captain my side today. We have few options because all the overseas have gone gone. Only Rilee Rossouw is gonna play. We have exciting talent waiting for their opportunity and they are gonna give their best today. Nothing to lose today, we are here to play some good cricket.

      Pat Cummins: The fans have been awesome this season here. We are pretty well set-up for both (bat first or ball first. I'm a terrible reader of wickets, looks like a nice wicket. Looks dry and firm. Only one change for us. Rahul Tripathi comes in for a bowler.

    • 18 May 2024, 08:16 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

      Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

      Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

    • 18 May 2024, 08:14 PM

      SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

      Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

