Pakistani man tries to pet cheetah in viral video, here's what happened next

A viral video circulating online depicts a chilling interaction between a man and a giant cheetah, highlighting the dangers of keeping exotic animals as pets.

In a chilling reminder of the dangers of keeping exotic animals as pets, a video circulating on the internet has sparked widespread concern. The clip, shared by a user identified as nouman.hassan1, depicts a hair-raising interaction between a man and a giant cheetah confined in an enclosed space.

The footage captures the unsettling scene of a man sitting on a sofa next to the formidable cheetah, while another individual stands nearby, petting the wild cat with bare hands. However, the seemingly calm moment takes a drastic turn when the cheetah suddenly launches into an aggressive attack, prompting the man to hastily retreat.

Fortunately, the man narrowly avoids harm as the cheetah's attempt to strike fails. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with keeping wild animals in captivity.

Commentators on the video were quick to denounce the reckless behavior depicted, emphasizing the inherent risks involved in such interactions. One commenter expressed disbelief, labeling the act as "stupid," while another questioned the lack of accountability, asking, "Where is the thumbs-down button?"

Several users echoed sentiments of concern for both human safety and animal welfare, emphasizing that exotic animals are not mere playthings. "This is so dangerous, please don't try this again," pleaded one commenter, while another condemned the actions as "animal abuse."

The incident underscores the broader issue of exotic animal ownership and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such risky encounters. Exotic animals, such as lions, tigers, and cheetahs, belong in their natural habitats, not in the hands of private individuals ill-equipped to provide for their complex needs.