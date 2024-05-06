Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is now streaming on Netflix. A fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light area of Heera Mandi in the Lahore of 1920s to 1940s, the Netflix show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles.

The period drama is being applauded for its grandeur and cinematography, but has also faced criticism for the historical inaccuracies. But, Richa Chadha's performance as Lajjo has impressed one and all. She has been receiving immense love and praises for her vulnerable and layered act as the foster daughter of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala.

The Fukrey actress has also been defending the show against those trolling the show on social media. When one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote about Heeramandi, "Kya bakwas movie thi, isse acha ticket ka paisa kisi ko daan deta main (It was such a rubbish movie, it would have been better if I had donated the ticket's money to someone)", Richa shut them down and replied, "It's a show, not a film, where did you buy tickets? Lie properly at least, or don't lie."





Also starring Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Taha Shah Badussha in supporting roles, Heeramandi is one of the costliest web series to come out of India. The show is estimated to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.

READ | Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.