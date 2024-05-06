Meet Indian woman wearing outfit worth Rs 83 crore to Met Gala 2024 red carpet; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Isha Ambani

Sudha Reddy, a businesswoman, will be walking the red carpet at 2024 Met Gala in an ensemble worth Rs 83 crore

The 2024 edition of the Met Gala is here. Officially the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit, the grand fashion event is an annual occurrence organised by New York’s Metropolitan Museum, which sees attendance from the who-is-who of fashion and entertainment fraternity from around the world. The red carpet sees the most opulent and often even bizarre outfits, some stretching the boundaries of extravagance. This year, on Monday, a few Indian faces will grace the red carpet at the gala. Among them will be one, wearing an ensemble worth a whopping $10 million (Rs 83 crore).

Meet Sudha Reddy, businesswoman wearing Rs 83-crore ensemble to Met Gala

Sudha Reddy, philanthropist and businesswoman, will be making her second appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. The entrepreneur has joined hands with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s mission to support art beyond just the gala. Sources inform DNA that for her appearance, Reddy will be wearing a bespoke Tarun Tahliani, along with an heirloom necklace that comprises of 30 solitaires totalling to 180 carats. Reddy will be accessorising this with a vintage Chanel bag that costs over $40,000 (Rs 33 lakh). In fact, the source says that Sudha Reddy’s entire ensemble costs approximately $10 million (Rs 83 crore).

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy is the director of Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Limited. But as a philanthropist, her influence extends far beyond the boardroom. Reddy also dedicates herself to extensive philanthropic work through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, UNICEF, Global Gift Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Fight Hunger Foundation and Action Against Hunger. Reddy is one of the few Indians gracing the Met Gala this year. She had debuted on the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night back in 2021.

About the Met Gala 2024

The Met is the world's largest and most visited museum of art, with a mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and present outstanding works of art for the education and enjoyment of the public. The Met Gala is part of its Costume Institute’s initiative to raise funds for the museum. This year, the Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme is The Garden of Time. The gala will be held in New York on Monday night (Tuesday morning India time). In the past, the gala has seen the presence of Indian faces like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Isha Ambani.

