Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Here's everything you need to know about Met Gala 2024. Alia Bhatt will be making her second consecutive appearance at the mega event.

Dubbed as 'fashion's biggest night' or 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', Met Gala is the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. Formally called the Costume Institute Gala, the event sees biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

When is the Met Gala 2024 happening?

Held annually on the first Monday of May, Met Gala 2024 will take place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event has an interesting theme each year and this year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2024?

Organised by the international fashion magazine Vogue, the Met Gala is not telecast live on TV and is available for streaming on Vogue's social media channels including Instagram and YouTube. Met Gala 2024 will start streaming at 3:30 am on 7th May in India.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2024?

The theme of Met Gala 2024 is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. It promises a captivating display of historical garments spanning centuries. In February 2024, Vogue revealed the dress code for the gala as The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. With the theme set to inspire innovative interpretations, attendees are expected to showcase their creativity on the red carpet.

Who will be the guests at the Met Gala 2024?

The confirmed guests at the 2024 Met Gala are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, who also serve as the co-chairs at the event along with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Among the Indian names, Alia Bhatt will be making her second consecutive appearance at the mega event this year. Pop icon Rihanna will also be among the attendees.

READ | Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.