Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first offered Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar before signing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Salman Khan was the third lead in the 1999 musical romantic drama.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 1999 musical love triange Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn as the three leads. The film received immense love from the audiences and critics upon its release and has become one of the most memorable romantic films in Bollywood.

After working with Salman Khan in his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, Bhansali wanted to collaborate with the actor once again and thus, cast him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as Sameer. But, the filmmaker wasn't able to find the actors who could portray the other two characters, Nandini and Vanraj.

Sanjay wanted Kajol as the female lead, but she refused the role due to unknown reasons. Then, Salman asked Kareena Kapoor, who hadn't made her debut till then, to star in the film but, she also didn't come on board. Finally, Sanjay offered the film to Aishwarya Rai, who had made her Bollywood debut two years ago in the 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and the actress accepted the role of Nandini. It was on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Salman and Aishwarya started dating each other before calling it quits in 2002. For playing Nandini's husband Vanraj, Bhansali reportedly offered the film to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor. All the actors refused the role due to unknown reasons, and finally Ajay Devgn was cast.





Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went on to become a huge success, earning over Rs 50 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 16 crore. The film even received four National Film Awards for Best Music Direction to Ismail Darbar, Best Choreography to Vaibhavi Merchant and Sameer–Arsh Tanna for Dholi Taro, Best Cinematography to Anil Mehta, and Best Production Design to Nitin Desai.

Ismail Darbar, who made his debut as a music composer with the 1999 film and received the National Award, composed a beautiful soundtrack with unforgettable songs, such as Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Nimbooda, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Tadap Tadap, Dholi Taro, Man Mohini, and the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam title track.

