Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

A viral video featuring a specially-abled girl dancing to a popular Bollywood song has captivated social media users, amassing over 48,000 views.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

In the vast expanse of social media, amidst the endless stream of content, there often emerges a gem that captures hearts and ignites inspiration. Such is the case with a recent viral video featuring a specially-abled girl showcasing her dance prowess to a popular Bollywood tune.

The video, which has been making waves across various online platforms, showcases the remarkable talent and infectious energy of the young dancer. Dressed elegantly in black attire, she mesmerizes viewers with her graceful moves and impeccable expressions, effortlessly owning the performance from start to finish.

Shared on Twitter by user @@Gulzar_sahab, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 48,000 views and counting. Netizens have been quick to express their admiration in the comments section, filling it with an abundance of heart and fire emojis.

One viewer remarked, "Just awesome, so inspiring and a great lesson in her beautiful soul. Ashirwad bachha." Another comment reads, "This is so wholesome." A third commenter chimed in with, "Wow, you are so beautiful... I am your biggest fan ma'am... god bless you," accompanied by heart emoticons.

The overwhelming response to the video underscores the power of dance as a universal language that transcends barriers and touches hearts. As viewers continue to be enthralled by the mesmerizing performance, the message of resilience and determination embodied by the young dancer serves as a source of inspiration for all who encounter it.

