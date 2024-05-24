Twitter
Avneet Kaur shines in stunning white jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival 2024, fans call her 'dazzling beauty'

Avneet Kaur is in Cannes to unveil the first poster of her film Love In Vietnam, which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi-fame and the popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2024, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The 22-year-old actress Avneet Kaur is making waves at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress shared a video of her stunning look in a white jumpsuit on her Instagram on Thursday, May 23. As soon as the Mardaani actress dropped the video, it went viral on social media.

Several of her fans praised her in the comments section. One of her fans wrote, "Dazzling beauty", while another added, "That sure is one hell of a look". "What a beautiful look and video", read another comment. Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel also called Avneet "Queen".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Avneet Kaur is in Cannes to unveil the first poster of her film Love In Vietnam, which is a collaboration between the entertainment industries of India and Vietnam. The romantic drama also stars Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi-fame and the popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

Apart from Avneet Kaur, other Indian actresses who have been seen in their stunning outfits at Cannes this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, and Kiara Advani among others. Several Indian influencers have also walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024. These include Nancy Tyagi, Ankush Bahuguna, Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, and Vishnu Kaushal among others.

