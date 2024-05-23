Mahindra XUV700 gets a new 7-seater variant, price starts at Rs 16.89 lakh, check features

The XUV700 has been very well received in Mahindra’s international markets such as South Africa, Australia, Nepal, and New Zealand since its launch in 2022.

Mahindra has launched the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant for the XUV700, starting at Rs 16.89 Lakh (ex-showroom). The AX5 Select variant offers an impressive lineup of features, including a Skyroof, Dual 26.03cm HD Superscreen, Push-Button Start/Stop, and a roomy 7-seater configuration.

These features, typically associated with higher-end models, make the AX5 Select a decent choice for customers looking for features at a more affordable price point.

“The AX5 Select variant represents an unparalleled blend of luxury, performance, and affordability, making it the perfect choice for the next generation of achievers.” the company said.

Mahindra also recently launched the 7-seater in the MX variant and the limited Blaze edition on the AX7L trim featuring a Blaze Red color, dual-tone black exterior elements, and an all-black interior with red accents, delivering a bold and unique look.

To ensure an enhanced customer experience, Mahindra has significantly increased its production capacity to reduce waiting periods, typically within four to eight weeks depending on the variant.