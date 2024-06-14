Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

This actor, who has no films till now, is more popular than Bollywood star kids like Suhana Khan, Babil Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more.

Anil Kapoor is all set to host the new season of Bigg Boss, which is set to commence in another seven days. From Harshad Chopra to Shehzada Dhami, many actors are rumoured to be a part of the show, however, the final list of the contestants is yet to be confirmed. Another actor, who is rumoured to participate in the reality show, is more popular than the TV stars and Bollywood star kids.

The actor we are talking about hasn't done any movies or films and is still giving tough competition to stars in terms of popularity on social media. He is none other than Vishal Pandey. Vishal Pandey is an internet sensation who has starred in several music videos including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha 2, Laut Aao Maa, Rabba Mujhe Ishq Hogaya, and more. Though the actor hasn't starred in any of the films, he is famous for his reels on Instagram and fun vlogs with his friends on YouTube.

He enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has 9 million followers which is much more than some of the Bollywood star kids like Suhana Khan (5.4 Million followers), Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his Instagram debut, Shanaya Kapoor (2.3 million followers), Babil Khan (1.3 million followers) and Khushi Kapoor (1.4 million followers) among others. Not only this, he is also more popular than television stars like Harshad Chopra, Rupali Ganguli, Tejasswi Prakash, Dilip Joshi, and more.

According to reports, Vishal Pandey was approached for Bigg Boss OTT last season, but he couldn't participate, however, this time the actor and influencer has given his nod to the show. However, Vishal has not confirmed the same yet. If he participates in the reality show, he will give tough competition to all the celebs in the house owing to his looks and his fan following. It will be interesting to see if Vishal will be participating in Anil Kapoor's reality show.



