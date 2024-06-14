Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Elon Musk’s massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Aim to address global challenges, foster international cooperation': PM Modi after landing in Italy for G7 Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He advised to...': BJP leader Tamilisai on viral video of her interaction with Amit Shah

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Elon Musk’s massive pay package gets green signal, to get over Rs 3751160000000 from job at…

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's film postponed; to now clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

HomeTechnology

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE comes available in a size of 40mm. It comes equipped with Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Samsung on Thursday announced the release of its new entry-level smartwatch -- Galaxy Watch FE, designed to extend its advanced and holistic wellness experience to even more users. The watch will be available globally this summer in three colours -- Black, Pink Gold and Silver.

This new smartwatch is ideal for those looking to begin their journey to improve their overall wellness with comprehensive insights, the company said.

"We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalised health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night," Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Watch FE comes available in a size of 40mm. It comes equipped with Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor, providing an array of powerful fitness and wellness functions that deliver personalised and actionable tips around the clock.

To support better sleep, the new smartwatch offers a variety of advanced sleep features, from monitoring sleep patterns to sleep coaching and helping to create a sleep-friendly environment. In addition, users can monitor their holistic heart health with a pack of heart health monitoring features. It offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature to proactively monitor heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib), according to the company.

Users can also get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG and can track over 100 different workouts along with their progress right from their wrist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks

Top 5 headphones on Amazon under Rs 1500: Ultimate listening guide

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Top men’s sports shoes under Rs 1000 on Amazon you should never miss in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement