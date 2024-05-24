Twitter
Satyanaas: Kartik's 'energetic dance' to Arijit's vocals in Chandu Champion song reminds fans of Galti Se Mistake

The first song from Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is out, and fans are getting hangover of Arijit Singh's popular song Galti Se Mistake.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ahead of Kartik Aaryan's sports biopic drama Chandu Champion, the makers dropped the first song of the film. After the trailer, the makers released the song on Friday. Satyanaas gives a glimpse of Murlikant Petkar's (Kartik) early days of Army training. Satyanaas is a vibrant song that sees Kartik Aaryan and his group of young cadet friends celebrating the dawn of a new chapter in their lives. 

The song, composed by Pritam, features the voices of Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi along with the impactful lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya. The choreography by the renowned duo Bosco-Caesar, adds a dynamic and energetic visual element to the song. The song is a fun jibe at breakups, and it is supported by Kartik's 'energetic dance moves'. 


As soon as the song was several fans shared they got a hangover from Arijit and Pritam's previous chartbuster Galti Se Mistake from Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos. A fan wrote, "Galti se mistake" ka vibe mil raha hai." Another fan wrote, "Arijit +Amitabh Bhattacharya+ pritam=best trio. Song gives Galti se mistake vibes." A netizen Arijit Singh is a versatile singer." One of the fans wrote, "Arijit Singh is not just a name it's emotion for millions of Arijitians." One of the netizens wrote, "Such a cute track. the vibes are so refreshing and energetic."

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's jointly produced Chandu Champion is a biopic of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The theatrical trailer was launched in Karitk's hometown, Gwalior, and the team has taken moviegoers by storm. Chandu Champion trailer is loaded with emotional moments, action, a glimpse of the biggest-ever war sequence, the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to surrender, and heart-warming moments. The trailer grants the audience a sneak peek into Chandu, a nobody, to a war veteran, sportsperson, and a Champion. Kartik Aaryan's incredible transformation as a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, narrates the chronicles of Petkar's life, and the actor looks perfect for the part. Chandu Champion will be released in the cinemas on June 11. 

Read: Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

