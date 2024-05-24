Twitter
Bollywood

Kajol and Prabhu Deva to reunite after 27 years in high-budget action thriller

The currently untitled film will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2024, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

27 year after the blockbuster success of the 1997 musical romantic comedy Minsara Kanavu, Kajol and Prabhu Deva are going to reunite for a big-budget action thriller. The film has a star-stuuded cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta, and Aditya Seal among others.

The currently untitled film will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati. The first schedule of the mass entertainer has been completed, and the makers are gearing up to release the film’s teaser soon.

The action thriller has top-tier technicians on board, including GK Vishnu as the director of photography, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, production designer Saahi Suresh, and editor Navin Nooli. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana.



While further details of the project are awaited, the combination of a stellar cast and a top-notch technical crew makes this action spectacle one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.

READ | This film was based on iconic love story, actors and director died midway, was released incomplete 23 years later

