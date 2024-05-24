Twitter
Television

Abhishek Nigam says Pukaar is a break for him from fantasy shows, larger-than-life characters: 'I'm trying to keep...'

Abhishek Nigam explains why his upcoming family drama Pukaar is a fresh break for him from fantasy shows, and also explains the difference he experienced while working on the new show.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 24, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Nigam, who is popularly known for leading the fantasy adventure show Hero: Gayab Mode On, will now be seen leading an emotional family drama, Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak. 

In an interaction with DNA India, Abhishek talks about his character. "I'm playing Sagar, a confident young man who doesn’t believe in love but from within, he is battling with his own emotions and conflicts that have stemmed from his past. He masks his pain with sarcasm and a superiority complex, but beneath that façade lies a vulnerable side that becomes more apparent with time when he meets Vedika. He's trying to break free from his family's legacy while grappling with his own beliefs about love and life. So, bringing multiple emotions to life is going to be quite an interesting roller coaster ride.” 

The actor says that shows like Pukaar is a break from him from playing larger-than-life characters. "Till now, the shows I've been part of are action-packed and VFX-heavy shows. Working on this show is a new experience for me. It's a fresh break, and I'm glad that I've been given this opportunity to be a part of a family drama," Abhishek asserts. 

The actor further describes the differences he experienced while shooting the upcoming family drama, "These two worlds are extremely different. Jo mere past shows rahe hai, unki jo shooting hoti thi, toh uska treatment alag tha.  Yaha jo main shoot kar raha hoon, toh main dekhta hu ki it's very much based on real emotions. The drama and the interactions between the characters are so much different from these fantasy shows. So, I'm nothing but grateful for being considered for different roles. I'm trying to keep it as relatable as possible so that it could attract maximum audiences." Abhishek Nigam's Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak will be coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

