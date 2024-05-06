Twitter
Entertainment

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passes away after battling cancer

Harikumar rose to huge heights with the 1994 Malayalam-language drama Sukrutham. The Mammootty-starrer won two National Film Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2024, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Harikumar directed 16 films in his career
Popular Malayalam film director Harikumar passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening. He was 70. Ailing from cancer, he was under treatment for a while.

In a career that began in 1981 when he directed his first film Ambal Poovu, he rose to huge heights with Sukrutham (1994), written by acclaimed author M.T. Vasudevan Nair and starring Mammootty and others. This film won two National awards - for the Best Malayalam film and music direction.

Harikumar directed 16 films with the last being Autorickshawkarente Bharya (2022) written by award-winning author M.Mukundan. He was a member of the National Film Awards jury in 2005 and 2008.

Condolences poured in with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing his passing away as a huge loss to the Malayalam film industry. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan described Harikumar as one who never looked into the commercial aspect but always worked on the aesthetic side of film-making and said his film Sukrutham is just enough to prove his quality as a director.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday evening, before which his body will be placed before the public to pay their homage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

