Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet lesser-known relative of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

10 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

10 Telugu actors with most Rs 100-crore films

Know about world's first hotel made of gold, it's rent is....

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

Meet 72-year-old who earns Rs 280 cr per film, Asia's highest-paid actor, bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

This superstar was arrested several times by age 17, thrown out of home, once had just Rs 250, now worth Rs 6600 crore

This reigning superstar once only had Rs 250 to his name but now is the highest-paid actor ever, with a net worth of Rs 6600 crore

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

article-main
The world's highest paid actor ever
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The film industry is replete with rags to riches stories of talented nobodies, who reached the zenith through a combination of talent, hard work, perseverance, and luck. Where many fade away, a few survive and attain that elusive success. One such success story is this reigning superstar, a near-billionaire, who was once a petty criminal thrown out by his own family.

The actor who saw multiple arrests by age 17

Before he became The Rock, Dwayne Johnson was a football player, son of wrestler Rocky Johnson, and a rebel without a cause. Growing up in Hawaii, Dwayne was evicted out of his home at age 14, following which he turned to a life of crime to make ends meet. In a previous interview with Muscle and Fitness, the actor has said that by the age of 17, he had been arrested ‘eight or nine times’ over his involvement in a local theft ring in his hometown. He and his associates would steal high-end jewellery and gadgets off tourists.

When Dwayne Johnson was left broke and penniless

But despite his ‘criminal’ ways, Johnson wanted to get out of that life. He worked on his body and that helped him get a scholarship to the University of Miami to play football. From there, he was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. However, the success was short-lived. In his first season itself, Johnson was sacked from the team. In a Facebook post years ago, the actor revealed, “I was cut from the team, told I wasn't good enough — and sent home with $7 (Rs 250 in those days) to my name.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Dwayne Johnson’s rise to fame and superstardom

Professional wrestling came as a saviour for Johnson. In 1996, he signed with World Wrestling Federation (now Entertainment), the top wrestling promotion in the world. In 1997, he adopted his now-iconic persona of The Rock and soon became one of the company’s biggest names, winning several world championships till his first retirement in 2004. He began his film career in 2001 with a cameo in The Mummy Returns, followed by leading roles in The Scorpion King and Walking Tall. But it was after his appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise in 2011 that he tasted commercial success. Over the next few years, he gave hits like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, as well as more appearances in the Fast franchise.

In 2019, Forbes named him as the highest-paid actor of all time after he earned $89.4 million in 2018 alone. He increased his earnings to $123 million in 2023, breaking his own record. As per Forbes, his films, wrestling appearances, and businesses have made him incredibly wealthy, to the tune of $800 million (Rs 6600 crore).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement