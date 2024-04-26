Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

Prasanna opened up about the lack of opportunities in Bollywood and admitted that getting into Bollywood is not an easy thing, even for an actor who has worked in several languages.

Actor Prasanna, who has predominately worked in Tamil cinema, opened up about the lack of 'good offers' in Bollywood. The Five Star actor has been active in films since 2002. In 22 years of career, Prasanna also worked in a few Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. The Anjathe actor finally made his debut in Hindi with the web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. In the latest show, Prasanna plays the character of Indian fighter pilot Abhimanyu, which is based on the real hero, Abhinandan Varthaman.

During the promotion of his latest show, Prasanna joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the conversation, Prasanna explains why he made his Hindi debut with a series. Asking if he is not interested in Bollywood, Prasanna instantly clarifies, "I wouldn't say I was not interested, but getting into Bollywood is not an easy thing, even for an actor who has experience working in the South." Explaining further, he adds, "This is like a bigger horizon, getting to know people, and getting yourself landed with a good offer is very difficult."

Prasanna calls himself optimistic and sheds light on his career. The actor says, "I was always happy with what I was doing, and I'm being very optimistic. When I started my career in Tamil, I never thought that I'd be working in Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada films. But then, eventually, at the right time, destiny opened the doors for me, and I accepted." Prasanna asserts, "God has been kind and gave me Ranneeti as my first Hindi project. I couldn't ask for a better debut than this show. I'm very content with what I got, and looking forward to the new journey."

About Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

The 9-episodic series is directed by Santosh Singh, and starring an ensemble cast, including Jimmy Shergill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and others. The series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, is currently streaming on JioCinema.

