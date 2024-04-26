Twitter
Education

Meet IAS officer, IIM graduate, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Priyamvada made a brave decision to leave her corporate job in July 2020 in order to pursue her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar, an IAS officer from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, came out on top in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, earning an all-India rank of 13, in a remarkable story of tenacity and resolve.

Priyamvada, who is 31 years old, had a difficult road to success. She entered the field of investment banking and gained six years of invaluable experience there after graduating from IIM Bangalore with a B.Tech in electronics engineering and an MBA. However, fate had different ideas for her.

Priyamvada made a brave decision to leave her corporate job in July 2020 in order to pursue her goal of becoming an IAS officer. Unafraid of difficulties, she chose self-study and online education, devoting herself to the demanding UPSC preparation.

Priyamvada, looking back on her experience, recognised the challenges of going from a fast-paced work setting to extended periods of concentrated study. She had earlier said, "When suddenly you have to sit for three hours while giving an exam, writing with a pen and paper, it becomes very challenging."

Notwithstanding these challenges, Priyamvada's commitment won out. She also had to contend with juggling her rigorous preparation with her obligations to her family. But she overcame every obstacle with her family's unwavering support.

Priyamvada's father, a government employeeinstilled in her a strong desire to give back to society. Her experience is proof positive that perseverance, hard effort, and a strong willpower can triumph over any challenge. 

Priyamvada Aspiring people can find inspiration in Ashok Mhaddalkar's journey, which serves as a reminder that you are indeed being sought after and that, with enough perseverance, dreams can come true.

