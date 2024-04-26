Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 reports lower voter turnout than Phase 1, what does this pattern indicate?

EC data showed the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 78.53 per cent polling.

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 has recorded a lower voter turnout than phase 1. Nearly 61 per cent polling was reported in phase 2 on April 26, covering 88 seats across 13 states. Phase 1 of the ongoing polls registered an underwhelming voter turnout of around 66.1 per cent on April 19. The tentative figure at 7 pm of voter turnout of 60.96 per cent is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained, the EC said. Polling for the second stage of the seven-phase elections started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Several states experienced intense heat conditions. EC data showed the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 78.53 per cent polling, followed by Manipur at 77.18 while the turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 53.71 per cent and Maharashtra 53.84 per cent.

What does this pattern indicate?

Political experts say due to a lack of local issues, resentment towards local MPs and a possible third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voters feel that the BJP is going to form the government again. Hence, they are not taking an interest in voting. However, some analysts say that there are many big issues like inflation and unemployment but voters have not been polarized, hence people are not turning out to vote in large numbers.

The National Democratic alliance (NDA) under PM Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Polling was held in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for seeking votes on religious grounds