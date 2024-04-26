Meet star kid who made blockbuster debut with a superstar, then gave many flop films, now wants to become..

In the year 2010, the daughter of a popular actor entered the film industry by making her debut opposite a superstar. This actress gave a superhit with her very first film and created a stir at the box office. So far in her career, this actress has worked with almost all big superstars in India. Now, at the age of 36, she wishes to become a villain.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Shatrugan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who will soon be seen in the role of a villain for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Sonakshi Sinha started her career as a costume designer and then made her acting debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in 'Dabangg' which went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2010 and eventually emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

Sonakshi Sinha earned a lot of fame there on by playing the leading lady in several male-dominated action films, including 'Rowdy Rathore' (2012) with Akshay Kumar, 'Son of Sardaar' (2012) with Ajay Devgn, 'Dabangg 2' with Salman Khan (2012), and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty' (2014) with Akshay Kumar again. She was also seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Lootera' opposite Ranveer Singh. However, all this success was soon taken away as there came a time in Sonakshi Sinha's career when all her films were commercially unsuccessful, except for 'Mission Mangal' (2019).

Now, Sonakshi Sinha is trying to make a successful career in OTT. In 2023, she starred in the thriller series 'Dahaad' and will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

These days, Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting the web series which is all set to release on May 1, 2024. During the promotions, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that now she wants to play a negative role like her father.

Let us tell you that Sonakshi Sinha has been associated with the industry for almost 14 years. With 'Heeramandi', Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing a negative role for the first time. This is exactly the kind of role her father Shatrughan Sinha had played at the beginning of his career.

During an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she always wanted to play such roles. The actress said she has been dreaming of becoming a villain for years as her father also started his career with similar characters.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will start streaming on Netflix on May 1.