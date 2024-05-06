Twitter
Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 Chitraang Murdia has revealed on his LinkedIn profile that he completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018. He did his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 06, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world. Often hired at massive salary packages, IIT graduates are known for their hard work, vision and out of the box thinking. While jobs and hefty pay cheques of IIT graduates fascinate many, it is worth noting that securing admission in an IIT is not an easy task. An IIT aspirant has to go through several stages to secure a seat at an IIT. The most difficult part of securing a seat at IIT is the  IIT-JEE exam. Lakhs of IIT aspirants often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. IIT Bombay is the preferred choice of most IIT aspirants and only a few hundred with the best ranks are able to get admission in that institution. One such young student managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 to land at IIT Bombay. The IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 went to study at IIT Bombay but left the institute after a year to follow his passion. After leaving IIT Bombay, the IIT-JEE topper went on to study Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Chitraang Murdia who got AIR-1 in the JEE Advanced 2014.

“Everybody was shocked by this decision and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions of your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT.” he said. The decision to leave IIT Bombay by IIT-JEE topper left many confused but he explained the reason behind it in a Humans of Bombay post.

Chitraang Murdia has revealed on his LinkedIn profile that he completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018. He did his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

Chitraang Murdia had once said that his decision to quit IIT and follow his passion will inspire students. “I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths are following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the morale of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of family pressure or money,” he said while speaking to Humans of Bombay.

