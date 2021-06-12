Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates love after 'Loki' actor Tom Hiddleston associates India and Bollywood with superstar

In a recent video, British actor Tom Hiddleston was seen expressing his admiration for the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Hiddleston left fans gushing as he took SRK's name while playing the game of Word Association in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar Premium earlier this week.

Now, the Bollywood icon has responded to the British star's fanboy remarks.

In response to the clip, SRK said Hiddleston was "kind" to shower him with so much love. "You are kind, God of Mischief... Hope there's no mischief behind this claim though," SRK tweeted referring to Hiddleston's MCU character of Loki aka God of Mischief.

The superstar added he was looking forward to binge-watch Hiddleston's new series 'Loki', which started streaming in India on Disney + Hotstar Premium on June 9. "Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1," Khan added.

Created by Michael Waldron, "Loki" is directed by "Sex Education" fame Kate Herron and executive produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. It also stars actors Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Earlier, in the now-viral video where Hiddleston is seen playing Word Association, on being asked to associate a word with India, the actor replies, "Shah Rukh Khan". Soon after that, he was asked about Bollywood, to which Tom said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan? Shah Rukh Khan again."

Previously, Hiddleston has also spoken about his 'Indian' connection.

In a 2012 interview, the actor had said that his sister lives in Chennai and she is the one who introduced him to several Bollywood movies, including Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tom had said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I've been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there."

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it," he had added.

In his interview, Tom also revealed that he desired to star in a Bollywood film.