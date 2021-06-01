Did you know Tom Hiddleston aka Loki has a family in India? Know details

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who is best known as Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had once revealed he has family in India.

In a 2012 interview, the actor had said that his sister lives in Chennai and she is the one who introduced him to several Bollywood movies, including Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tom had said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I've been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there."

Apart from Chennai, Tom has been to several other parts of the country including Puducherry and Mahabalipuram.

About Bollywood films and his introduction to the iconic film 'Devdas', Tom had told HT, "My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it."

In his interview, Tom also revealed that he desired to star in a Bollywood film.

On a related note, several Hollywood actors have appeared in Bollywood films including Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Christopher B. Duncan to name a few.

Meanwhile, a clip of Tom auditioning for the role of Thor and not Loki has gone viral on the internet.

"I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning for a movie. You know, an interesting part in an interesting movie. Back then, the Marvel Universe was — they'd just made Iron Man. And I thought, 'I'll have a go.' I didn’t expect to be cast at all," said Hiddleston while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' where Jimmy Fallon surprised Hiddleston by airing the audition footage on TV.

He continued, "Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors so that the audience didn't have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was if you're over six-foot and you’ve got blond hair you can come and have a pop at it." He added, "I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

Meanwhile, days ago, in an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Kenneth Branagh revealed why he cast Tom Hiddleston as Loki instead of Thor. he said, "Tom gave you an impression that he could be ready for anything, performance-wise,” he said. “Tom has a wild imagination, so does Loki. He’s got a mischievous sense of humor and he was ready to play. It felt like he had a star personality, but he was a team player."