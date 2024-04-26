Meet lesser-known relative of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are often in the limelight due to their business endeavors and opulent lifestyles. While Mukesh Ambani is India's richest individual with a net worth of Rs 9,63,725 crore, Anil Ambani has experienced a resurgence following bankruptcy proceedings in a UK court in February 2020.

However, there's another member who prefers to keep a low profile, he is Dattaraj Salgaocar, also known as Raj Salgaocar, who is the brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. He is married to Dipti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Dattaraj Salgaocar holds a degree in production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from Wharton Business School. He excelled academically, earning recognition as a Wadia scholar during his college years and later as a Tata scholar for his postgraduate studies.

Apart from his academic achievements, Dattaraj Salgaocar has a deep passion for wildlife conservation and photography. He is actively involved in sports administration, having served as the president of the Goa Cricket Association and as a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As the head of the VM Salgaocar Corporation, Dattaraj Salgaocar plays a vital role in steering the conglomerate's diverse interests in real estate, education, and financial investments. He is credited with leading the group's expansion into the hospitality sector and other related industries.

Based in Goa, Dattaraj Salgaocar holds leadership positions in various prestigious institutions and organizations. He serves as the chairman of the Board of Trustees at the renowned Sharada Mandir School in Panaji and has held prominent roles in trade bodies such as the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association.