This show is first Indian series on Netflix to trend globally for a month; it's not Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara

Kapil Sharma's latest chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, sets a new benchmark for Netflix by trending globally for four consecutive weeks.

The streaming giant Netflix has given some popular shows in India. Gritty crime thriller series such as Sacred Games, Jamtara, CAT, Guns And Gulaabs, and non-fiction shows such as The Hunt For Veerappan, and The Romantics are a few examples of series that found love on the platform.

However, none of the series mentioned above have touched the benchmark, that the new non-fiction show did. This show becomes the first Indian series to be in the Global 10 Non English TV for 4 consecutive weeks.

The series that set a new benchmark on Netflix is...

Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first Indian series to trend in the Global Top 10 TV Non-English for 4 consecutive weeks. Loyal fans of the show have showered a lot of love on the weekly show contributing to its massive success, and this is just the beginning.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria is in India all the way from Los Angeles and she along with Monika Shergill - Vice President of Content, Tanya Bami - Series Head at Netflix India met with the entire gang of The Great Indian Kapil Show including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, now airing weekly on Netflix, continues to captivate audiences with its star-studded lineup and entertaining banter. In the upcoming episode, Kapil welcomes Aamir Khan. Kapil Sharma, the charismatic host, engages in his trademark banter with Aamir Khan, drawing out candid responses from the actor. The Dangal actor has shed light on his choice to skip film award ceremonies, emphasizing the value of time. When questioned by Archana Puran Singh about his absence from award shows, Khan replied with characteristic wit, stating, "Time is precious, use it wisely." much-anticipated appearance, the show promises another delightful episode for viewers to enjoy. The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix.