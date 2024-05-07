Twitter
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit was rejected by many Bollywood heroes, praised by Bill Gates; based on true story, earned...

This film, based on a true story, became Akshay Kumar's biggest hit ever.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Akshay Kumar's still from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Image: Screengrab)
Despite being an outsider, Akshay Kumar has made his mark in Bollywood and has emerged to be a superstar. The actor has given many hits like OMG 2, Kesari, 2.0, Housefull series, and more. However, do you know his biggest hit was inspired by a true story? 

The film we are talking about was rejected by many Bollywood actors and was delayed for 4 years because of this. However, it later became one of the highest-grossing films of that year and came as a relief to the box office after back-to-back flops. It is none other than Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar along with Divyenndu, Anupam Kher, Shubha Khote, and Rajesh Sharma along with others in key roles. The film highlights India's toilet problem, which is caused by its cultural and religious sentiments. In Indian rural areas, people still do not have this basic necessity, which frustrates women and which further leads to sexual harassment.

According to reports, the script of the film roamed in the industry for 4 years and many Bollywood heroes rejected to play the role. However, when the script was read out to Akshay Kumar, he instantly said yes to it and the rest is history. According to a report in IMDb, the film is inspired by the life of Anita Bai Narre of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, who after marrying a person from Chitoli Village of Bhimpur block, left his house as there was no toilet.

The film proved a relief at the box office, which had crashed badly after big films like Salman Khan's Tubelight, Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Rangoon, and Raabta failed badly. Apart from being a success at the box office, Bill Gates named this film as one of the best things he saw in 2017.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha was a big hit at the box office and Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's performance was much appreciated by the audience. Made in Rs 18 crore, the film collected Rs 316.97 crore worldwide and became one of Akshay's highest-grossing films. The film earned a profit of Rs 298 crore which is more than his other hits like 2.0, Kesari, OMG 2, and Housefull among others. 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's recent release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, failed at the box office. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff among others in key roles, and is scheduled to release on August 14. 

