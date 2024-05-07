Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

The new national crush of India
The term national crush is a rather new invention. The term entered the lexicon only a few years ago, when the entertainment media began referring to actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and (down south) Rashmika Mandanna as ‘national crush’ due to their appeal among male fans. Since then, it has been used for a host of actresses from across industries most notably Triptii Dimri after Animal. 2024 has seen a new addition to the list.

The new national crush, star of Rs 130-crore blockbuster

Anupama Parameswaran is an actress who has been active in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films for almost a decade. The 28-year-old made her debut in Premam, a sleeper hit in Malayalam cinema at the age of 19 back in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in a number of successful films like Kodi, Rakshasudu, and Karthikeya 2. Her biggest success came earlier this year in the form of the Telugu hit Tillu Square. Made in Rs 40 crore, the Anupama and Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer made Rs 130 crore at the box office. Some steamy intimate and kissing scenes between the two actors went viral after it released on Netflix. Anupama’s screen presence and the film’s virality since its OTT release hve led many to her being dubbed as the new ‘national crush’ of India.

Has Anupama doubled her fees after Tillu Square?

The success of Tillu Square has benefited Anupama greatly. A recent report in NDTV states that the actress has doubled her fees per film due to the recent box office success. As per reports, the actress charged Rs 1 crore per film earlier but now has hiked it to Rs 2 crore. Anupama already has a few big projects lined up, including Octopus, which is helmed by HanuMan director Prasanth Verma. She will also be seen in Dhruv Vikram-starrer Bison, and a Malayalam film called JSK: Truth Always Prevails.

