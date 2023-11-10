Made for Rs 15 crore, this film was blockbuster, earned over Rs 100 crore, related to Lord Krishna

The film was produced by Abhishek Agarwal, producer of The Kashmir Files, who is known for producing small-budget films. Interestingly, it also stars Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a significant role.

In the Indian film industry, in recent years, except for films like Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, and Jailer, dozens of big-budget films have proved to be disasters. However, many small-budget films made a huge splash at the box office and gave profits to the makers. Today, we will tell you about a Telugu film based on a real story that was made at a low cost but went on to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

We are talking about the Telugu film Karthikeya 2, a mystery action-adventure film, which was released last year in 2022. Chandoo Mondeti directed it and was the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran are the lead stars in it.

The film was produced by Abhishek Agarwal, producer of The Kashmir Files, who is known for producing small-budget films. Interestingly, it also stars Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a significant role. The story of the film is about the search for the lost anklet of Lord Krishna.

Karthikeya 2 was significantly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was shot in Spain, Portugal, and Greece in Europe and Himachal Pradesh in India. The interesting thing is that it was made with a budget of only Rs 15-30 crores but Karthikeya 2 went on to collect more than Rs 100 crore and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.

Initially, Karthikeya 2 was released with only 60 screens in the Hindi belt, but when people liked the film, cinema halls increased its shows and reduced the shows of some other films. Later, this film was released to a full house on 1000 screens and people across the country liked it, and South Cinema also got a lot of applause.

Karthikey 2 is a thriller about discovering secrets buried under the sea near Dwarka. Nikhil Siddharth, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are trying to uncover a mystery. The journey of these stars takes them across the rising sea. Anupam Kher is also seen playing an important role in this film.

