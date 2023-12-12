Meet actress who played simpleton in first film, became famous for bold scenes, dated India cricketer, her last film...

Let us tell you that 27-year-old Anupama got recognition in the industry in 2015 because her film 'Premam' was released this year. She looked quite innocent in the film and her beauty was also liked a lot in 'Premam'.

Anupama Parameswaran is a well-known actress in the South film industry. She works primarily in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films and is an actress who is highly appreciated for her performance. She also made a lot of headlines by doing an intimate kissing scene with co-actor Ashish Reddy in the film 'Rowdy Boys'. For the first time, she was seen lip-locking with an actor on screen. Now, she is in the news for sharing a photo with a baby bump.

Let us tell you that 27-year-old Anupama got recognition in the industry in 2015 because her film 'Premam' was released this year. She looked quite innocent in the film and her beauty was also liked a lot in 'Premam'.

Anupama won praise for her natural acting in dozens of films, but when her film 'Rowdy Boys' was released in 2021, many people started talking about her. Actually, in this film, she also broke her no-kissing policy. Let us tell you that this is the same Anupama whose affair with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was also much in the news.

The film 'Rowdy Boys' was in the news for many reasons but one of them was the bold scene between the lead characters. Anupama Parameswaran made a lot of headlines thanks to her kissing scene with Ashish Reddy in 'Rowdy Boys'. While many fans expressed disappointment at the scene, others appreciated Anupama for her confidence.

It was also heard that at first the actress was hesitant to do the kissing scene and was repeatedly refusing to do it but later agreed. According to reports, Anupama was given Rs 50 lakh to play the heroine in the film. It is also said that Anupama had charged a huge amount only for the bold scenes in the film.

It is known that before 'Rowdy Boys', Anupama had mostly done family films but then she changed herself with the changing times. Now, the actress shares a lot of bold pictures on Instagram but fans still prefer and appreciate her for her natural beauty.

Anupama was last seen in 'Butterfly' and currently she is busy with many projects. She has films like 'Tillu Square', 'Eagle', 'Siren', and 'JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail' and all of them are currently being shot.

