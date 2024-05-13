Meet man, a 12-grade passout whose business faced huge setback, now owns Rs 22174 crore company, he is...

Dinesh Thakkar is an avid enthusiast of luxury cars, boasting an extensive collection of iconic vehicles, including Lamborghini Aventador and the magnificent BMW 7 Series.

Dinesh Thakkar, the founder of Angel One (previously known as Angel Broking), one of India's leading financial companies, has carved out a unique identity for himself, despite studying only till Class 12. Today, his business empire is worth billions, a testament to his hard work and dedication. Let's delve into his story.

Dinesh Thakkar made his foray into the fiercely competitive financial sector in the early 1990s, embarking on his entrepreneurial journey amidst significant challenges. At that time, he was relatively unaware of the hurdles that lay ahead. However, a chance encounter with a banker changed everything. As he laid eyes on a splendid car during that meeting, he realized that his true passion lay beyond traditional banking.

In 1992, during the tumultuous period of the Harshad Mehta scam, Dinesh Thakkar's nascent brokerage business, which used to earn Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually, faced a severe setback. However, he found interest in the real estate industry as well, making investments and venturing into construction projects.

Under Thakkar's leadership, Angel One has emerged as a leading financial services company in India and as of May 13, 2024, its market capitalisation has exceeded Rs 22175 crore.

