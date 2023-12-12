Headlines

Meet actress whose debut was superhit, then gave 20 flop films, last film was a disaster, she is now looking...

Kangana Ranaut's recent release 'Tejas' also failed at the box office. The film was made with a budget of around Rs 70 crores and could not even collect Rs 6 crores at the box office. After this, the makers were forced to sell the film at a meager rate to an OTT platform.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

By working in films like 'Krrish 3', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Queen', Kangana Ranaut impressed everyone with her acting. While her acting has always been praised, many times her work has also been rejected by audiences. This is the reason why many of her films were a flop at the box office. Kangana Ranaut started her career with 'Gangster' in 2006 after which she worked in about 39 films including 'Woh Lamhe', 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', 'Life in a Metro' and now 'Emergency' and another untitled film are in the pipeline. While many of Kangana's films performed well at the box office, some flopped badly.

Recently, actor KRK i.e. Kamaal R Khan shared a post about Kangana Ranaut's films, in which he said that not 8-10 but a total of 20 of Kangana's films have flopped. Many people have also reacted to this tweet of KRK. Kamaal R Khan has also mentioned the names of Kangana Ranaut's flop films in this list.

KRK has mentioned the names of Kangana's 20 films in his tweet, which include 'Woh Lamhe', 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', 'Knock Out', 'No Problem', 'Game', and 'Rascals', among others. 

Kangana Ranaut's recent release 'Tejas' also failed at the box office. The film was made with a budget of around Rs 70 crores and could not even collect Rs 6 crores at the box office. After this, the makers were forced to sell the film at a meager rate to an OTT platform. After the flop of this film, Kangana herself reacted and expressed her grief.

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with 'Gangster' released in 2006. 'Gangster', directed by Anurag Basu, was a hit. Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja were seen with her in the film. After this, Kangana's 'Woh Lamhe' was released, but the film could not do much at the box office. Talking about Kangana's best films, 'Queen', 'Tanu Weds Manu', and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' are considered the best of the lot. Now, the buzz is that Kangana is preparing to bet on the third part of her superhit franchise 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

