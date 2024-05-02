Meet 70s' most daring actress, who created controversy with nude scenes, was rumoured to be dating Ratan Tata, is now...

This actress, who debuted at 15, worked with Raj Kapoor, Feroz Khan and others, grabbed headlines for her nude scenes in films.

Many Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Gupta, Sunny Leone and others have gone nude on screen for their films. However, there is one actress, who did it before them during the 70s, when it was a big deal.

The actress we are talking about has worked with many superstars like Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others, and created controversies with her nude and bold scenes in films. She, however, later went on to be one of the most popular hosts of an iconic television talk show. She is none other than Simi Garewal.

Simi Garewal was born in Ludhiana.to an Indian Army officer, however, she grew up in London. After spending much of her childhood in England, Garewal returned to India at the age of 15 and wished to join the glamour world. She reportedly went on a hunger strike to covince her parents to join films.

Her fluency in the English language induced the makers of the English-language film Tarzan Goes to India and thus she made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Feroz Khan in the 1962 film. Her performance not only won hearts but also got her several offers. She went on to star in several notable Indian films like Do Badan, Aadmi, Saathi, Ek Raat and more.

In 1970, Simi starred alongside Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker. In the film, the actress did a nude scene which created controversy in India. was only released for exhibition after complying with cuts ordered by the Indian Censor board. Not only this, the actress also went topless for the Indo American drama Siddhartha. Simi Garewal’s nude and sex scene in the film with Shashi Kapoor didn’t set well when the scene was featured on the cover of two English magazines, it created more controversy and ended up in court. The film eventually got banned in India.

Some of her other notable films were Karz where she played the role of a vamp. In the early 1980s, her attention turned to writing and direction. She formed her own production company, Siga Arts International. She hosted, produced and directed a TV series for Doordarshan called It's a Woman's World and then went on to anchor one of India's most iconic talk show on TV, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

The actress was also rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with the industrialist Ratan Tata. Talking about Ratan Tata, the actress said in an interview, "Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad." She got married to Ravi Mohan, a businessman from the aristocratic family of Chunnamals of Delhi, however, her marriage didn't last long. The actress now has her own website which she uses to interact with her fans and YouTube channel which has all her shows and documentaries uploaded.

