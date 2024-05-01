Viral video of baby gorilla throwing tantrum in front of mother will cure your midweek blues, watch

Social media users are buzzing over a viral video of a baby gorilla throwing a tantrum while its mother remains unfazed.

In the vast jungle of social media, one video has swung its way into the hearts of netizens, sparking laughter and nods of understanding. Shared by a user under the handle "Nature is Amazing" on Twitter, the clip features a scene that's as relatable as it is adorable.

All kids are the same no matter the species.. pic.twitter.com/ST1C31s8JM — (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 27, 2024

The star of the show? A baby gorilla throwing what can only be described as a monumental tantrum, right in front of its unflappable mother. While the reason behind the outburst remains a mystery, one thing is certain: this little primate is not pleased about something.

As the short video unfolds, we witness the tiny rebel's theatrical display of frustration, while its mother, seemingly unfazed, nonchalantly strolls away. It's a classic case of parental indifference, as mama gorilla seems to understand that sometimes, the best response is no response at all.

Within moments of hitting the internet, the clip catapulted to viral status, eliciting a flurry of reactions from amused viewers. Many found solace in the mother gorilla's stoic demeanor, with comments flooding in like, "And Mom not paying any heed to it… Relatable too!!"

Another observer chimed in, noting, "Doesn’t seem too concerning to mom!"

And in a moment of reflection on human parenting, one user remarked, "Aww, how cute and how human is that!! But human parents should learn from this..the gorilla mom just walks on."

Meanwhile, one netizen couldn't resist injecting a bit of humor into the mix, quipping, "Bachpan ka dramas (Childhood dramas)."