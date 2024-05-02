Twitter
Viral video: Man's 'peek-a-boo' moment with tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

A viral video circulating on Twitter depicts a surprising encounter between a man and a tiger, amassing over 7.1 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

In the vast realm of the Internet, where countless videos vie for attention, there emerges occasionally one that captivates, frightens, and mesmerizes in equal measure. Such is the case with a recent clip circulating on Twitter, featuring an unexpected encounter between a man and a tiger, garnering an impressive 7.1 million views and counting.

In the footage that has grabbed the spotlight, a tiger is seen strolling calmly, seemingly unperturbed by its surroundings. However, what unfolds next is both startling and intriguing. A man enters the frame, following the majestic beast closely before playfully startling it from behind, causing the tiger to startle and fall to the ground.

Shared just a few days ago, the video has swiftly amassed an impressive number of views, with the figure climbing steadily. Yet, it's not just the view count that's rising; the post has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, ranging from fascination to fear.

Among the myriad responses, one user expressed trepidation, succinctly stating, "I am afraid." Another shared a sentiment of dread, commenting, "Oh hell na. Lol. That’s like my biggest nightmare." Meanwhile, a third individual voiced concern for the tiger, remarking, "That looks like worst case scenario for a tiger."

