Swara Bhasker doesn't like people equating her with Kangana Ranaut, points to big difference: 'Maine jab awaaz uthayi..'

Swara Bhasker said that there's a big difference between her and Kangana Ranaut.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut-Swara Bhasker
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is one of the top actresses in the industry. After winning millions of hearts with her films, the actress is making her debut in politics.

However, she often makes headlines for her controversial statements. She had once called Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actor' and said that the latter had problems with her as she didn't agree with her thoughts. Now, Swara has reacted to that and said that she and Kangana have a 'big difference'. 

In the promo of the Inconversation with Ishan, Swara said, "I just want to point out that a lot of people say 'Kangana and you, Kangana and you', but there is a big difference. Kangana ne jab awaaz uthai, satta ke paksh mein uthai, maine jab awaaz uthai, satta se sawal karne ke liye uthai (Every time she raised her voice only in support of the government, I always raised my voice to question those in power). ”

In the same interview, Swara said that she liked Rahul Gandhi as a leader. She highlighted the points why she likes him so much. Meanwhile, Swara recently appeared in SS Rajamouli's Heeramandi which also features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the main roles. Also, it marks the return of actor Fardeen Khan to the screen and also includes Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, among others. 

