Meet man, son of Indian mining billionaire, who leads Rs 7660 crore company, he is...

His father is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire with a net worth of Rs 135190 crore.

Many children of Indian billionaires are working in their family businesses. After completing their study, they decided to help in the family business to take it to new heights. One such person who is successfully leading his family's Rs 7660 crore company is Aditya Mittal. He is the son of Indian steel and mining magnate Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal. Lakshmi is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire.

According to Forbes, Lakshmi Mittal has a real-time net worth of Rs 135190 crore (USD 16.2 billion) as of May 2. He ceded the CEO's position to his son in 2021. Since then, Aditya has been leading the firm as chief executive officer (CEO). Aditya was previously president and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ArcelorMittal.

Aditya holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, US. He was born in India and raised in Indonesia. The 48-year-old Aditya is married to Megha Mittal. The duo have three children.

He joined the family business in 1997 and was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 1999. After formation of ArcelorMittal in 2006, Aditya held various senior leadership roles, including managerial oversight of the Group’s flat carbon steel businesses in the US and Europe.

ArcelorMittal is a Luxembourg-based firm and is the world's largest integrated steel and mining company. In India, ArcelorMittal in a joint venture with Nippon Steel of Japan owns and operates about 9 million tonne steel plant in Gujarat. In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat. They later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

The steel maker reported a net income of USD 919 million (around Rs 7660 crore) in 2023, a massive drop from USD 9.3 billion in 2022 after it sold its troubled plants in Kazakhstan and Italy at a loss. Global steel giant on Thursday posted 10 per cent fall in net income at USD 900 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. It follows January-December fiscal year.