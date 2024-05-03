Twitter
This film was fully shot in one apartment, actor survived on coffee, didn’t get fees; film earned six times its budget

This film, made in just Rs 5 crore, flopped despite earning 6 times its budget.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

May 03, 2024

Rajkummar Rao's still from Trapped (Image: Screengrab)
There are many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and others, who have worked in films for free and the films went on to gain much praise from the audience. Another addition to this list is a film that was shot in just 20 days and collected six times its budget. 

The film we are talking about was made on a small budget and was shot in just one apartment. However, despite making 6 times its budget the film was declared a flop but the performance of the actor was praised by the audience and the critics. It is none other than Trapped. 

 directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who also co-produced it with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena under the banner of Phantom Films, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Geetanjali Thapa. The film revolves around the story of a call center employee who gets trapped in his apartment room without food, water, and electricity and how he survives the odds. 

The film was fully shot in just one apartment and Rajkummar Rao revealed that he survived on just coffee and carrots to prepare for the role. The actor further revealed that he did the film for free and said, "Some films are not meant for the box office, they are meant for life.  I’ll go from this world after 50 years or whatever.. when people talk about 10 films of Rajkummar Rao, they will talk about Trapped. "

Made in just Rs 5 crore, the film collected Rs 30 crore worldwide at the box office. The film was shot in chronological order in twenty days and earned six times the film's budget. The film premiered on 26 October 2016 at the Mumbai Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation, and the actor's performance in the film was praised by the critics and audience. 

Talking about working in Trapped, Rajkummar Rao told FirstPost, "The director (Vikramaditya Motwane) can answer that question well because when I am performing I don’t think about those aspects. That moment when I was living as an actor is mine. I am trying to live that moment truthfully, so I can’t be thinking about other reasons. But yes, Vikram has done that beautifully and our editor has cut the film in a brilliant way. The use of music and sound design is all very engaging. That is the reason we are calling it an urban thriller. It is a unique, very different, one of its kind film. It is one of my most challenging works to date."

