Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

RK Singh, Sheila Singh's husband, had previously collaborated with MS Dhoni's father, Pan Singh Dhoni, during the early stages of Dhoni's career.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has forged a notable business empire worth crores, with one of his ventures being managed by Sheila Singh, his mother-in-law.

Sheila Singh serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhoni Entertainment Limited. Since 2020, both CEOs of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited have been Sakshi Dhoni and her mother, Sheila Singh.

Sheila Singh, along with her daughter Sakshi Dhoni, has steered MS Dhoni's production house to remarkable success, establishing a foundation worth millions and delivering hit projects.

RK Singh, Sheila Singh's husband, had previously collaborated with MS Dhoni's father, Pan Singh Dhoni, during the early stages of Dhoni's career at Kanoi Group's 'Binaguri Tea Company. While RK Singh was engaged in work, Sheila Singh was a housewife.

Under the joint leadership of Sheila Singh and Sakshi Dhoni over the past four years at Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the company's net worth has reportedly exceeded Rs 800 crore. Sakshi Dhoni presently holds the largest share in MS Dhoni's production house.

Dhoni Entertainment is just one of several companies and business ventures established by the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, contributing significantly to his overall net worth of Rs 1030 crore.