Viral video: Men turn car into mobile swimming pool, internet reacts

Social media erupts as video of a DIY swimming pool crafted from a car goes viral, showcasing Indian ingenuity at its finest.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

In a quirky turn of events, a video showcasing a peculiar DIY project has taken social media by storm, reigniting the age-old quip: "India is not for beginners." The footage captures a group of individuals ingeniously converting their car into a fully functional swimming pool, blending leisurely driving with aquatic enjoyment, much to the amazement of online spectators.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Loser's Army (@armylosers)

Crafted with plastic sheets and gallons of water, the makeshift pool-on-wheels garnered widespread attention for its audacious creativity. Shared initially on Instagram under the handle 'Loser's Army' with the simple caption "Summer is here," the video swiftly gained traction, captivating the imaginations of countless netizens.

The unconventional spectacle elicited a spectrum of reactions, with a considerable portion of viewers expressing admiration for the ingenuity displayed. Among the flood of reactions, one user humorously noted, "Literal meaning of carpool," encapsulating the whimsical fusion of transportation and recreation. Another quipped, "Another example that India is not for beginners," echoing the sentiment of India's knack for inventive solutions.

A playful exchange ensued in the comments section, with users offering witty remarks and light-hearted observations. "If the police caught you, they will pay you," remarked one commenter, highlighting the unconventional nature of the endeavor. Meanwhile, others juxtaposed the DIY swimming pool with advanced technological innovations, with one jesting, "Other countries: we have self-driving cars. India: We have a swimming pool in the car."

Amidst the amusement, a sense of nostalgia and cultural pride emerged, as some reminisced about the carefree joys of childhood. "No one noticed how much they are enjoying like we are supposed to do the same in childhood," reflected one sentiment, encapsulating the timeless spirit of youthful exuberance. Echoing the sentiment, another commenter emphasized, "Hence proved again INDIA IS NOT FOR BEGINNERS," underscoring the enduring youthful spirit prevalent amidst Indian innovation.

