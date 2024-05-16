Meet director who is set to make India's most expensive film, studied at IIT Bombay, worked with Aamir, Big B, won..

Nitesh Tiwari is a director, screenwriter, and lyricist now but he began his career as a co-director in 'Chillar Party' (2011). He also directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Bhoothnath Returns' (2014).

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is on a record-breaking spree even before its release. The first part of the film, directed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly being made at a staggering budget of over Rs 800 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film to be made. 'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

Nitesh Tiwari, who will be helming the project, already has 'Dangal' to his name which remains the highest-grossing Indian film even 8 years after its release. Let us tell you that Nitesh Tiwari does not come from a filmy background. The director, born in Madhya Pradesh, completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Metallurgy and Material Science engineering. Nitesh Tiwari, who belongs to the small town of Ganj Basoda, attended the Bharat Mata Convent School until class 8th. However, even during school time, he performed in plays and was fascinated with the world of films. In school, he once acted in a play titled 'Tapori-Mughal-e-Azam'.

Before making an indelible mark in the Indian film industry, Nitesh Tiwari also worked as a creative director at Leo Burnett.

He then went on to write dialogues and screenplays for many Bollywood films but Nitesh Tiwari's breakthrough came after the release of 'Dangal' which is the highest-grossing Indian film and the fifth-highest grossing non-English film, earning over Rs 2,000 crore, including Rs 1,200 crore in China.

He then went on to make 'Chhichhore' (2019) starring Shraddha Kapoor and the late Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Bawaal' (2023) starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nitesh Tiwari is now all set to create history again with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' which is being made with a Rs 835 crore budget. A source close to the film was quoted as saying, "The $100 Million [Rs 835 crore] budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema to a global level."

