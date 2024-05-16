Meet director who is set to make India's most expensive film, studied at IIT Bombay, worked with Aamir, Big B, won..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Animals that can live months without food

Stunning facts about Jupiter shared by NASA

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in hot pink high-slit gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'apsara'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Meet actress who quit high-paying job for films, director replaced her with star kid, had no money, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet director who is set to make India's most expensive film, studied at IIT Bombay, worked with Aamir, Big B, won..

Nitesh Tiwari is a director, screenwriter, and lyricist now but he began his career as a co-director in 'Chillar Party' (2011). He also directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Bhoothnath Returns' (2014).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' is on a record-breaking spree even before its release. The first part of the film, directed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly being made at a staggering budget of over Rs 800 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film to be made. 'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. 

Nitesh Tiwari, who will be helming the project, already has 'Dangal' to his name which remains the highest-grossing Indian film even 8 years after its release. Let us tell you that Nitesh Tiwari does not come from a filmy background. The director, born in Madhya Pradesh, completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Metallurgy and Material Science engineering. Nitesh Tiwari, who belongs to the small town of Ganj Basoda, attended the Bharat Mata Convent School until class 8th. However, even during school time, he performed in plays and was fascinated with the world of films. In school, he once acted in a play titled 'Tapori-Mughal-e-Azam'.

Before making an indelible mark in the Indian film industry, Nitesh Tiwari also worked as a creative director at Leo Burnett. 

Nitesh Tiwari is a director, screenwriter, and lyricist now but he began his career as a co-director in 'Chillar Party' (2011). He also directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Bhoothnath Returns' (2014). 

He then went on to write dialogues and screenplays for many Bollywood films but Nitesh Tiwari's breakthrough came after the release of 'Dangal' which is the highest-grossing Indian film and the fifth-highest grossing non-English film, earning over Rs 2,000 crore, including Rs 1,200 crore in China. 

He then went on to make 'Chhichhore' (2019) starring Shraddha Kapoor and the late Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Bawaal' (2023) starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. 

Nitesh Tiwari is now all set to create history again with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' which is being made with a Rs 835 crore budget. A source close to the film was quoted as saying, "The $100 Million [Rs 835 crore] budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian Cinema to a global level."

READ | Meet actress who did MBA, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

Sanjay Dutt's whisky brand Glenwalk makes record sales, check price per bottle

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Video: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI heritage month celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement