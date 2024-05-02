Twitter
Meet Jai Anmol, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 02, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of more than Rs 966227 crore. He and his family including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Shloka Mehta reside in India’s most expensive home Antilia. The Ambani family is often in the news for their business deals, philanthropy and extravagant lifestyle. While Mukesh Ambani’s family is in the spotlight, his brother Anil Ambani tries to stay away from the media spotlight. With the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani coming up, netizens are curious to know about Anil Ambani’s son and nephew of India’s richest man. Jai Anmol Ambani, also known as Anmol Ambani, is the elder son of Anil Ambani, who was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also reportedly owns his own helicopters and planes, which he reportedly utilises for business travel.

Anmol Ambani was born with a silver spoon. He did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. Anmol made the decision to pursue higher education and registered at the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom to obtain a Bachelor of Science (BSc).

Anmol Ambani got involved in the family business at a very young age. His father was leading many subsidiaries of the conglomerate but the young Ambani was particularly active in Reliance Capital. Anmol joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He is often credited from his modern management skills and fresh perspective in the family business. He and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani were appointed to the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019, however they resigned a year later.

