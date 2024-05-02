2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift officially teased ahead of launch, bookings open at price of Rs…

To pre-book the Epic New Swift, customers can visit the company’s official website and the nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.

Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday started the pre-bookings of the 4th generation Epic New Swift at Rs 11,000 per unit.

The company said that the new generation Swift builds on its much-loved signature sporty design while enhancing its dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient.

“Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement.

“The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions,” he added.

To pre-book the Epic New Swift, customers can visit the company’s official website and the nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India has reported a 48 percent jump in net profit to Rs 3,878 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the same quarter of 2022-23.

The company declared its highest-ever dividend of Rs 125 per share. It also reported its highest revenue of Rs 38,235 crore in the fourth quarter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)