SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 50 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The 50th match of IPL 2024 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games. The head-to-head record between these teams is tied at 9 wins each, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 50

Date & Time: May 02, 07:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler(vc), Sanju Samson

Batters: Travis Head(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c), Aiden Markram, Travis Head(vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan,Trent Boult