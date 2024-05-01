SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

8 birds that lay biggest eggs

8 Japanese habits to stay energetic 

 7 ways to keep fruits and vegetables fresh without fridge

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 50 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 50th match of IPL 2024 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games. The head-to-head record between these teams is tied at 9 wins each, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 50

Date & Time: May 02, 07:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler(vc), Sanju Samson

Batters: Travis Head(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c), Aiden Markram, Travis Head(vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan,Trent Boult

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Meet man, an Indian, with Rs 17000 crore net worth who still lives in his grandfather's house, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement