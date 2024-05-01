SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Cricket
SRH vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 50 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
The 50th match of IPL 2024 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games. The head-to-head record between these teams is tied at 9 wins each, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.
Match Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 50
Date & Time: May 02, 07:30 PM
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler(vc), Sanju Samson
Batters: Travis Head(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult
SRH vs RR My Dream11 team
Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c), Aiden Markram, Travis Head(vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan,Trent Boult