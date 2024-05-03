Shyam Rangeela Challenges PM Narendra Modi Will Contest Lok Sabha Election From Varanasi

As the phases of the Lok Sabha election unfold, the contest is becoming more adventurous. Recently, news came that Shyam Rangeela, known for mimicking PM Modi, will contest against Narendra Modi as an independent candidate from his Lok Sabha seat. Now, who will win will be known only on June 4th.