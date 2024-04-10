Eid 2024 Moon Sighted In Parts Of India Know Which States Will Celebrate Eid A Day Earlier

Kerala, Ladakh, and J&K to celebrate Eid today, Muslims in the rest of the country to continue fasting. The crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted in Kerala, Ladakh, and J&K on April 9. However, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11 across the rest of India, as the crescent moon is anticipated to be sighted tonight. Notably, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon.